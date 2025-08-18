Barcelona are focusing on exits for the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, with it being almost impossible for any further signings to happen. A number of players are on the chopping block, and one of those to depart could be a La Masia standout.

The likes of Inaki Pena and Oriol Romeu are expected to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks, with both players not counted on by Hansi Flick for the 2025-26 season. Guille Fernandez is someone that the first team head coach does intend to keep, although there is a chance that he moves on.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported that Borussia Dortmund are interested in Guille, who is widely considered to be one of the top La Masia talents that Barcelona have. And according to Gianluigi Longari (via MD), they have now made their move.

Dortmund have initiated club-to-club talks with Barcelona, during which they have asked about Guille’s contractual situation, and whether an operation is possible.

Barcelona are clear about their stance on Guille

As per the report, Barcelona have absolutely no intention of letting Guille leave on a permanent basis. Their plan would be to sort a loan for the young midfielder if he were to leave, but given that Flick is counting on him, there is every chance that he remains at the reigning La Liga champions for the 2025-26 season.

However, the situation could change depending on whether Guille wants to make the move. Given that he has less than two years remaining on his current contract, Barcelona may be forced to cash in if he were not open to signing a new deal, which would only happen next summer when he turns 18.

If Barcelona were to enter into serious negotiations, they would almost certainly seek to include a buy-back option and/or a significant sell-on clause, as this’d allow them to remain some control over the starlet.