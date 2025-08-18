SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 20: Benjamin Pavard of FC Internazionale Milano faces the media during the Training/Press Conference ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between FC Internazionale Milano and Urawa Red Diamonds at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on June 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Image via Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The departure of Inigo Martinez has left Barcelona short of options in the centre-back department, and a replacement could be signed before the summer transfer window closes in September. And one of the options available to them has been on their radar for the last two years.

Back in 2023, Barcelona were in the market for a new right-back, as they had planned on signing someone to allow Jules Kounde to be used in his natural position of centre-back. And one of the options they considered was Benjamin Pavard, who was at Bayern Munich at the time.

In the end, Barcelona decided against signing Pavard, who would go on to join Inter. But the France international could now finally make his move to Catalonia, as Sport have reported that he has been offered to the reigning La Liga champions.

Pavard fits the profile that Hansi Flick wants

Flick is very familiar with Pavard, having managed him during his time as Bayern head coach. And the 29-year-old fits the profile that the Barcelona manager wants, which is a versatile central defender that can also be utilised as a full-back. And the player himself would welcome the move to Barcelona, having already turned down Saudi Pro League side Neom SC in the hopes of remaining in Europe.

However, there are many doubts about the possible signing of Pavard. Barcelona already have two similar profiles in Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia – and on top of this, his salary would not be easy to cover. If a centre-back were to arrive, it would make more sense for a left-sided one to join as a direct replacement for Martinez.

Regardless, the report notes that Barcelona will almost certainly not move for Pavard – or anyone else that would need to be registered with La Liga as a first team player. As such, a deal is very unlikely.