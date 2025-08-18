BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 17: Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid, gestures to his players during the LaLiga EA Sports match between RCD Espanyol de Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at RCDE Stadium on August 17, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid have started the 2025-26 season in disappointing fashion, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Despite a number of new signings made over the summer, Los Colchoneros’ struggles on the road have continued.

As per Diario AS, Diego Simeone gave his reaction to the defeat, as he rued missed chances that would have put the game to bed before Espanyol’s two second half goals.

“We lost the game, first of all. The result hurts us. But I, starting the season, need to hold on to the very good things that were seen. We need to be more efficient, we had Julián’s chance that could have been a goal after a good play by the team. Football is wonderful, they had that set piece and it was 1-1 and then 2-1 and we end up with zero points.”

Simeone reflects on substitution decisions

Simeone was also asked about the decisions to take off the likes of Thiago Almada, Alex Baena and Julian Alvarez when the match was at 1-0 and 1-1 respectively. On reflection, he admitted that this was a mistake on his part.

“They managed the game in the best way until that goal we talked about. It had been good and we wanted to bring in fresh players. I liked Almada, Álex, Johnny… No one wants to win more than me, and we lost. I think this has been a learning experience for myself. I’m left with something that remains for me, but I have a learning in what we saw. There is a learning for me, you’ll see.”