Villarreal are expected to make one final foray into the summer transfer market before the September 1 deadline.

Marcelino has been busy over the summer with a major squad revamp ongoing in Castellon including nine new signings.

Changes have been needed at the club, ahead of their return to the UEFA Champions League, with key duo Alex Baena and Thierno Barry moving on.

Baena accepted a blockbuster move to Atletico Madrid, as part of Diego Simeone’s own squad rebuild at Atletico Madrid, as Barry seized a Premier League move to Everton.

Alberto Moleiro is the highlighted new face at the club alongside shrewd moves to bring in Tajon Buchanan, Santiago Mourino – with Rafa Marin landing on loan from Napoli.

Thomas Partey also completed a controversial free transfer return to La Liga following his departure from Arsenal.

The goals taken away by Barry’s exit are a key concern for Marcelino and reports from Mundo Deportivo have outlined a shock target.

Villarreal want MLS striker

Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi has impressed for MLS side Minnesota United with ten goals already in the 2025 campaign.

The latest update claims Villarreal have already reached out to Minnesota and Oluwaseyi’s representatives over a possible move to Spain.

The Nigerian-born attacker is under contract in Minnesota until the end of 2027, as per the structure of MLS contracts, but the club have an option to extend that by another 12 months.

Villarreal are hoping to secure a cut price deal, due to his lack of experience playing in Europe, but he is valued at around €5m by Minnesota.

The MLS club’s record transfer exit is former Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki who left for around €3.5m at the start of 2025.

Any move for Oluwaseyi will break that record, even if Villarreal do manage to bring the price down on the 25-year-old.