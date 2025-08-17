Real Madrid seal agreement with highly-rated La Fabrica talent

The arrival of Xabi Alonso is certain to be good news for the many talented young players in La Fabrica, as they could earn more opportunities compared to when Carlo Ancelotti had the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu. Gonzalo Garcia has already benefitted from this, and the next to do so looks like being Thiago Pitarch.

Pitarch, who is an 18-year-old central midfielder, has been training with Alonso’s squad during their shortened pre-season schedule. He scored during the behind-closed-doors match against Leganes earlier this month, and he also made an appearance in the friendly victory over WSG Tirol on Tuesday.

There are high hopes for Pitarch, and as per Diario AS, he has now signed a new contract with Real Madrid. He penned an extension recently, but now that he’s turned 18, a longer deal has been agreed – and upon it being confirmed, he took to social media to express his delight.

“Very happy to be able to extend my contract with the best team in the world! It is an honour to be able to continue belonging to and defending this club. Thank you to my family, especially my parents, for being there at all times; to my friends, that it would not be the same without them; and my agent, for helping me in this process. Now it’s time to keep working harder than ever, striving every day to the maximum for this badge, which deserves no less.”

First team debut next week?

🚨 OFFICIAL: Thiago Pitarch (18) is NOT playing for Castilla today. He is expected to be called up by Xabi Alonso for Osasuna match. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WBnC6nulo5 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 17, 2025

In recent days, Pitarch is set for a call-up to Alonso’s squad for Real Madrid’s first match of the season against Osasuna, and that certainly looks to be the case now as he has been omitted from Castilla’s squad for a pre-season friendly that is being played on Sunday.

La Fabrica has an abundance of quality that was often overlooked by Ancelotti, but with Alonso now at the helm, the likes of Pitarch appear to have a real chance of making it into the first team on a consistent basis.