“Maybe one day” – Serie A starlet hints at possible Real Madrid move

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on a number of players across Europe and South America, and among them is Nico Paz. The 20-year-old was sold to Como last summer, and given that he has been very impressed since making that move, there is every chance that he is brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paz will not do so this summer, as Real Madrid’s buy-back option for 2025 has already expired. But they could activate it at the start of next summer, when he is available for a mere €9m.

As per Diario AS, Paz has now opened up on his future, and he refused to close the door on a return to Real Madrid.

“You never know, maybe one day I’ll return to Real Madrid. I’m focused on Como, which is where I belong. I’m very happy and excited. I have no idea what the future holds for me, I don’t even know what I will do tomorrow.

Paz also spoke on his decision to represent Argentina at international level, having decided against opting for Spain – the country of his birth.

“I made a good decision and I’m happy. The national team encourages me, takes care of me, advises me and supports me in everything. The truth is that I am very happy to be part of the Argentine national team. It is a great pride.”

Paz selects debut Real Madrid goal as career highlight

Paz was also asked to name the best moment(s) of his career so far, and one of them was during his short time in the Real Madrid first team.

“I would say they were my goal in the Champions League with Real Madrid against Napoli… It was an incredible moment, something I had dreamed of since I arrived at the club. And then my debut with the Argentine national team. Not only because of my debut, but also because of Messi, his hat-trick, the assist I gave him… He is a very kind person. I couldn’t sleep that night.”