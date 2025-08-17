Real Madrid have one space left in their first team squad, but despite this, a sale could happen before a new signing is made. And at this stage, one of the leading candidate to depart the Santiago Bernabeu is Rodrygo Goes.

Based on the Club World Cup and pre-season, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso does not consider Rodrygo to be a prominent figure in his squad. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono are all believed to be ahead of him in the pecking order, which suggests that a sale will happen.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the 24-year-old, and the Premier League side have already held talks with his representatives. And their plan is to make a move – but only under one circumstance.

Man City will allow look to sign a winger if ex-Girona star Savinho were to join Tottenham Hotspur. They turned down a recent offer for the 21-year-old, but last season’s Europa League winners are expected to come back with a new proposal in the coming days.

And as per Fabrizio Romano, Rodrygo will be the player that Man City go for, with an offer already being considered by officials at the Manchester club.

Real Madrid want €100m to part ways with Rodrygo

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo this summer, but they will not give him away. It’s been reported that they value the Brazil international at €100m, which may be unaffordable for Man City due to the spending they have already done during the ongoing transfer window.

It will be interesting to see whether Rodrygo does leave Real Madrid this summer. Man City are certainly favourites at this stage, although there is still lingering interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs.