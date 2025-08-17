Arsenal have signed Martin Zubimendi and Cristhian Mosquera from La Liga clubs this summer, but they now have failed to offload one of their outcasts to another side playing in Spanish football’s top division.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Betis have an interest in Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is poised to leave Arsenal this summer after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Los Verdiblancos are in need of another left-back despite already bringing in Junior Firpo from Leeds United, given that Ricardo Rodriguez is set to join Romaine Perraud in leaving the Andalusian club.

However, it will not be Zinchenko that falls the void created by Rodriguez’s expected exit, as ED have reported that Betis have decided against making a move for the Arsenal defender.

Betis appreciate Zinchenko, but they deem him to be too old. Their idea is to bring him a younger alternative to the 28-year-old, and they have already identified their top target in this regard.

Betis and Real Sociedad in talks over Javi Lopez deal

The report from ED has confirmed that Betis are keen to add Javi Lopez to their squad, with the 23-year-old almost certain to leave Real Sociedad this summer as he is currently third in the left-back pecking order at the Reale Arena – behind Aihen Munoz and Sergio Gomez.

Betis and La Real are already in talks over a permanent deal for Lopez, who would arrive at La Cartuja to compete with Firpo for the starting spot. The 23-year-old had a difficult debut season in Donostia-San Sebastian following his move from Alaves last summer, and he could now be set for a third different club in three consecutive campaigns.

It remains to be seen whether Betis land Lopez, although they do have other targets on their radar if a deal cannot be done – but Zinchenko is not one of them.