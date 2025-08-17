Miguel Gutierrez shakes off injury concern to close in on Napoli move

Girona left back Miguel Gutierrez is edging ever closer to leaving the club this summer amid interest from Serie A.

The former Real Madrid defender was linked with an exit last summer, with Manchester City tracking his situation in Catalonia, but he opted to stay.

However, following a fresh round of talks with the club amid concerns over a persistent injury issue, the call has now been made to depart.

Gutierrez and his camp have outlined their intentions after failing to secure a switch to AC Milan in July.

That has reopened the door for Italian champions Napoli to launch a move for the 24-year-old, and an agreement is now in place with Antonio Conte satisfied over his long term fitness.

Conte has already landed a blockbuster free transfer move for Belgium veteran Kevin De Bruyne this summer plus €50m spent on Dutch international duo Noa Lang and Sam Beukema at the end of July.

Napoli green light Gutierrez move

Gutierrez was forced to undergo surgery in early July due to an worrying ankle issue just after returning to preseason training. That has heavily impacted his summer with an absence of eight weeks, so he will not be match fit until mid-September.

He is expected to sign a five-year contract in Naples with Mundo Deportivo indicating the switch could be wrapped up in the next 48 hours.

A move away from Girona will also benefit Real Madrid as per the terms of his exit agreement from the Spanish capital in 2022.

Guiterrez reportedly has a €35m release clause in his deal, and Real Madrid will receive 50% of whatever fee Napoli pay, despite selling him for just €4m back in 2022.

Despite his injury issues last season, Gutierrez still made Football España’s team of the season last year, providing a valuable outlet for a struggling Girona side.