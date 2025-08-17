Liverpool name Ibrahima Konate price if Real Madrid want summer move

Real Madrid could be offered a one-off chance to sign Liverpool defensive star Ibrahima Konate this summer.

Xabi Alonso has brought in three new defenders, as part of a new-look back line in Madrid, including Konate’s former clubmate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Interest in a move for the France international stretches back to July amid rumours he will not sign a contract extension at Anfield.

Konate has been in contract talks on Merseyside since the start of 2025, as his current deal expires at the end of 2025/26, and the club hierarchy want an answer before the end of August.

Liverpool are desperate to avoid a situation where Konate leaves the club for free in 2026 but that is Real Madrid’s plan for him.

Los Blancos are still annoyed by having to pay a transfer fee to release Alexander-Arnold from the final weeks of his contract at Liverpool after being confident of wrapping him up for free.

Barcelona are also rumoured to be interested in an offer, with PSG another possible suitor, and Liverpool will sell to the highest bidder if their final contract offer is rejected.

Liverpool set Konate sale price to Real Madrid

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo – via sources in Liverpool – the Premier League champions have confirmed an asking price after refusing to meet Konate’s wage demands.

Konate is rumoured to be requesting around £200,00 per week to agree to a renewal which would represent a salary jump over over 100%.

That is unacceptable from Liverpool’s perspective with the club already bringing in Italy U19 international Giovanni Leoni with eye to replacing Konate.

Liverpool have informed all interested parties they will listen to offers in the region of £35m in the final days of the transfer window.

That is way above Real Madrid’s ceiling of £21m and the La Liga giants may hold back until next summer and hope PSG do not come forward with an offer to Liverpool.