The first Sunday of the 2025/26 La Liga season produced three cracking games including a fight back win for Athletic Club at home to Sevilla.

Getafe cruised to a 2-0 win on the road and Atletico Madrid rounded off the day with xxx.

Let’s see how Sunday’s action unfolded…

Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafe

Celta Vigo secured European qualification at the end of last season but they were caught cold by Getafe in Galicia.

After a low key first half, the visitors edged in front just after the restart, as Christantus Uche powered clear to set up Adrian Liso for a debut goal.

Uche then sealed the result for Getafe on 72 minutes, as he was once again too quick for the Celta backline, before slotting past Ionuț Radu.

Christantus Uche | 🇪🇸 Celta Vigo 0-2 Getafepic.twitter.com/k1IDsoEdJH — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) August 17, 2025

Athletic Club 3-2 Sevilla

Athletic Club survived a late comeback to start the campaign with a win in Bilbao.

Nico Williams got the ball rolling early on, as he slotted home from the penalty spot, and immediately dedicated it to the home fans following his decision to stay at the Estadio San Mames.

🚨🇪🇸 NICO WILLIAMS SCORES FOR ATHLETIC CLUB!pic.twitter.com/N4MKaBNTs1 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 17, 2025

Williams Jr then turned provider as his deflected cross was turned home by Maroan Sannadi from close range.

However, they left the door open for Sevilla after the restart, as Dodi Lukebakio scored on the hour mark before Lucien Agoume netted an equaliser.

That looked to turn the tide in the visitors favour, but the final twist belonged to the hosts, as Robert Navarro grabbed his chance for the winner.

Espanyol 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone’s new-look Atletico Madrid were stunned by Espanyol’s late rally in Barcelona.

Chances flowed at both ends early on with Leandro Cabrera denied by Jan Oblak and Alvarez was kept out by Marko Dmitrovic.

However, a moment of magic from Argentinian hauled Atletico Madrid in front before the break, as he curled home a magic free kick.

🚨🇦🇷 WHAT A FREE KICK FROM JULIAN ALVAREZ WITH ATLETICO MADRID! 🤯pic.twitter.com/SEIlAj1ByV — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 17, 2025

That looked to set the visitors on course for victory, but Espanyol stayed in game, and Miguel Rubio stabbed the hosts level from close range.

As Espanyol threw caution to the wind late on, it paid off in style, as Pere Milla header home a cracking winner.

Pere Mila's goal for Espanyol 🔥🔥 Espanyol 2-1 Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/Rf65UFlJW7 — Ramy (@Ramy_Stats) August 17, 2025

Images via Getty Images/OneFootball