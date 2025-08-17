La Liga new boys Elche land two international stars

Elche have pulled off two major attacking transfer coups for their return to La Liga for the 2025/26 season.

Eder Sarabia’s side kick off their 2025/26 campaign at home to Real Betis on August 18 and it’s been a summer of change on Spain’s east coast.

Sarabia has been quietly updated his squad with the aim for fighting to stay in La Liga at the end of the campaign.

Six new faces have already landed including striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Real Madrid and Argentinian midfielder Federico Redondo joining from Inter Miami.

As per reports from Diario AS, Sarabia has not finished in the transfer market, and two more arrivals are expected before the September 1 deadline.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has backed up the report of a deal being agreed with RB Leipzig to sign Portugal international Andre Silva.

Elche line up two new strikers for La Liga return

Silva spent the second half of last season on loan at Werder Bremen and Leipzig are open to moving him on.

He could be joined by another new forward, as Elche close in on a season-long loan deal for Sevilla striker Rafa Mir.

Mir spent the 2024/25 on loan at Elche’s neighbours Valencia and he is ready to head back to the area with his place back in Andalucia still unconfirmed.

Sarabia wants a physical presence through the middle of his attack, which Mir can provide, with Silva and Rodriguez out wide.

Sevilla and Elche are close to agreeing the final details of the loan with the latter open to a wage sharing agreement if other terms are updated.

There is no current confirmation of a purchase clause being included in the loan package, and Sevilla could request one, as they aim to cut ties with Mir, who is under contract at the Estadio Roman Sanchez Pizjuan until 2027.