Franco Mastantuono labelled ‘not ready’ for Real Madrid

Franco Mastantuono faces a major career challenge after finally completing his transfer move to join Real Madrid.

Fan expectation is high after the Argentina international agreed a blockbuster transfer move to join Los Blancos from River Plate ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

He remained with his old team for the tournament, as he was not permitted to join Real Madrid until his 18th birthday on August 14.

With the final paperwork now completed, Mastantuono has been instantly drafted in Xabi Alonso’s first team plans, with midfield injuries heightening his chances of a quickfire debut.

However, despite the fanfare over his arrival in the Spanish capital, there has been some criticism from back in his native country.

Argentina criticism for Mastantuono’s Real Madrid move

ESPN journalist Hernán Pereyra has called out the teenager for making the move to Europe ‘too soon’ and claimed is could be a disaster.

“He rushed his departure, he wasn’t ready, he’s still very green,” as per quotes from Cadena SER.

“He scored a great goal against Boca Juniors from a free kick and suddenly he’s worth $50m.

“There’s no sense of identity among these young players anymore. He probably plays PlayStation with Real Madrid and fell in love with the team.

“I hope he has a great career, but don’t let his feelings betray him, as he loves Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid start their season at home to Osasuna on August 19, after La Liga rejected their request to move the game back, and Mastantuono will be involved.

Alonso is without Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga through injury and Fede Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Ceballos are expected to be his starting midfield.

Mastantuno should start on the bench but Alonso has already indicated he will not hesitate to throw him into the action as quickly as possible.