Barcelona star in the dark over exit date and destination

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena still has no idea when, or if, he will leave the Catalan giants in the coming weeks.

Pena has been on course to depart since the start of 2025, following Hansi Flick’s decision to drop him as first choice back in January, as Wojciech Szczesny took over.

The call caused frustration, as Pena felt unfairly treated by Flick’s stance on Szczesny, and it effectively made up his mind that he wanted to leave.

The situation has become further complicated this summer following the arrival of Joan Garcia as Flick’s new No.1.

Szczesny’s contract extension means the Polish veteran remans in Flick’s plans and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will remain at the club until at least January.

Ter Stegen has resolved his row with the club over releasing his medical reports to La Liga, to allow Garcia to be registered, but when back fit later this year, he will still be ahead of Pena.

Previous reports had indicated Pena may be forced to stay, if the Garcia situation had not been resolved, but that barrier has now been passed.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como have been linked with a bid, but due to delays on Barcelona’s end, they are considering other options.

Inaki Pena could be forced to stay at Barcelona

As per Marca, the lack of ratification for Szczesny as a La Liga player remains the final blockage for Pena to leave, with paperwork still missing on him.

The club have been working overtime to get last minute registrations sorted, with Garcia and Marcus Rashford the latest to be signed off, but if Szczesny remains out in the cold, that could complicate things for Pena.

Diego Kochen was named on the bench for Barcelona’s opening win of the campaign at Mallorca, but Pena is more senior, and that could tip the balance.

Two offers remain on the table from Turkey, but Pena may need to wait until the last minute, to be granted a ticket out of Barcelona.