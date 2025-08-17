Barcelona managed to defeat Mallorca with relative ease in their La Liga opener on Saturday, despite the absence of Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker picked up an injury prior to last weekend’s Joan Gamper Trophy, which meant that he would be out for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

It has been reported that Lewandowski will miss matches against Mallorca and Levante, while he would be touch-and-go for Barcelona’s MD3 clash against Rayo Vallecano. However, the Catalans have now been handed good news with the latest report of the veteran’s injury situation.

As per Diario AS, it is almost certain that Lewandowski will be available to face Levante next weekend. His recovery is being more positive than initially expected by the medical services, so if there are no setbacks, the Polish striker will be available to make the trip to the Valencian region.

Lewandowski may struggle to start upon his return

The current plan is for Lewandowski to return to group training at the beginning of next week, and he will receive the medical green light from Barcelona’s staff on Friday. With the Levante match on Saturday, it means that he will be available to Hansi Flick.

Lewandowski, who scored 42 goals in all competitions last season, is still Barcelona’s starting striker, although he will find it difficult to keep Ferran Torres at bay. The latter scored in the victory at Mallorca, and in doing so, he continued the fine form that he has shown over the last 12 months.

Flick will be delighted at the competition for places he has, especially in attacking areas. Lewandowski, Ferran and Marcus Rashford are three very good options for the number nine position, and if they are all firing, the Catalans will be tough to pin down – as was the case last season.