“It’s an embarrassment” – Mallorca fume at controversial Barcelona goal

Barcelona got their La Liga title defence underway on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Mallorca, in which was a controversial encounter at Son Moix. The hosts had two players sent off in the first half, but their biggest fury came from the awarding of the Catalans’ second goal of the night.

Ferran Torres fired home from the edge of the box while Mallorca captain Antonio Raillo was stricken on the floor after blocking a shot with his head. The hosts thought the match had been stopped, but it was not, and it meant that Barcelona went 2-0 up – and the corresponding anger intensified when Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi were sent off within minutes of each other soon after.

As per Diario AS, Mallorca head coach Jagoba Arrasate gave his reaction to the controversial moment, claiming that the game should have been stopped as per La Liga’s own guidelines.

“I think we have all seen it. They explain last week to all of us that, if there is a blow to the head, the game is stopped, and the fourth official in front of me has told him to stop because it is a blow to the head. He puts the whistle to his mouth, we all thought he had whistled and to everyone’s amazement, he scores.

“I don’t quite understand it. He has spoken to me, which I thank him for, and he has given me an explanation. He has told me that (Raillo) has not been dizzy, and when you fall you do not know if he has been dizzy or not.”

Mallorca captain Raillo gives reaction

Raillo, who was the player involved in the incident, also spoke. As per Marca, his feelings were made very clear.

“Ferran’s explanation is clear, he thinks the referee blew the whistle and that’s why he shot. Our feeling is that it’s an embarrassment of a match because with two players less you lose the show.

“The ball hits me in the head and ten seconds have passed. I get a little dizzy because my first two steps are to get up and I can’t, so I think there is more than enough time to stop it. Let him explain to us why he stops other plays at the second and this one takes ten.”