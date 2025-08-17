“It’s a dream” – Barcelona starlet reacts to first team debut

Barcelona started their season in fine style with a convincing victory over 9-man Mallorca on Saturday night, and it was also a day that young defender Jofre Torrents will never forget.

The 18-year-old, who has impressed throughout pre-season, was given his first team debut by Hansi Flick, as he appeared as a 68th minute substitute at Son Moix. He did not look out of place in the Barcelona side, which will be very pleasing for all involved to see.

As per TV3 (via MD), Jofre spoke on making his Barcelona debut, becoming the sixth La Masia graduate to do so since Flick took over as head coach last summer.

“I’m very happy. It’s a dream as a child to make my debut with the club of my life officially. And now, to continue working to have more opportunities. Flick told us to play calmly. He gave me a lot of encouragement and wished us luck. Before coming up, you’re always nervous, it’s the first team and a debut in La Liga, but when you’re on the pitch, you don’t think about anything anymore. Just playing football and you forget everything.

“All the family and friends sent me messages of encouragement to go out with maximum intensity if I had to go out and give my best version. And that’s what I’ve tried to do.”

Jofre will have important role at Barcelona this season

His appearance against Mallorca will surely be the first of many made by Jofre this season as a Barcelona player. Flick values him very highly, and there is every chance that he is the first-choice backup to Alejandro Balde at left-back, given that Gerard Martin could be utilised as a central defender more often.

For now, Jofre will reflect on his Barcelona debut, and he will hope to make his second senior appearance next season against Levante.