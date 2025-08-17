Barcelona eye shock candidate to replace Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are expected to sign a new starting striker next summer, with Robert Lewandowski’s contract expiring in 2026. The search for a possible replacement has been ongoing for some time, and now a new name has been added into the mix.

The list of candidates has shortened drastically this summer, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres having joined Manchester United and Arsenal respectively – and another would be off the table if Alexander Isak joins Liverpool.

Julian Alvarez is still well-liked, but there is a good chance that he cannot be afforded next summer. As such, more financially-viable options are being considered, and as revealed by Sempre Barca, one of them is Dusan Vlahovic.

Barcelona are positioning themselves as serious contenders for Vlahovic, with the report confirming that the club has already made contact with the Serbian striker’s entourage, laying the groundwork for a potential move next summer.

Provided that he does not leave Juventus this summer, Vlahovic would be a free agent in 2026 – as long as he does not sign a contract extension during the 30th of June. Barcelona have used the free agent market to great effect in recent years, and this could be another instance.

Is Vlahovic good enough to be Barcelona’s starting striker?

At 25, Vlahovic still has his best years ahead of him – and Barcelona would certainly be hoping that this is the case. He has struggled at Juventus since his 2022 move from Fiorentina, and the Serie A giants have no plans for him to remain at the club beyond the expiry of his current contract.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona make a serious effort to sign Vlahovic, who has also been considered by Real Madrid in recent months. In an ideal world, they will go for someone like Alvarez or Isak (if he stays at Newcastle United), but considering that a top-level central defender is also needed next summer, they will probably only be able to spend big on one.