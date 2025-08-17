Diego Simeone gives reaction to possible USA fixture involving Barcelona

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of discussions about La Liga’s plans to host a match between Barcelona and Villarreal in Miami. The Spanish Football Federation have already signed off, meaning that it will be up to UEFA and FIFA to decide whether the fixture is able to be held in the United States.

There has been an outpouring of reaction to the news, with some having very strong negative opinions. But despite this, La Liga president Javier Tebas is convinced that Barcelona and Villarreal will be playing in Miami in December.

On Saturday, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone was asked about the subject, and as per Diario AS, he answered in typical Simeone fashion.

“I’m going to tell you what happens to us in life: we continuously worry about things that can happen, and in the end you end up wearing yourself out for things that don’t really happen. When you think that something is going to happen, it usually only does 20% of the time. So we’re going to focus on what we have today.”

Simeone’s Atleti could have played in the USA last season

Atleti are familiar with the United States themselves, having played there in the Club World Cup earlier this summer. But interestingly, they could have been playing Barcelona in the country themselves, as it had been proposed for their fixture pre-winter break clash to the held in Miami. But on that occasion, La Liga were unsuccessful.

It is understandable that there has been a big reaction to the prospect of a La Liga match being played in the United States. Barcelona, Villarreal and La Liga are in agreement on the matter, but it certainly appears that they are some of the only ones to be in favour of the idea.