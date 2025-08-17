Arsenal reject Real Madrid’s sensational swap offer on William Saliba

Real Madrid will not be signing Arsenal star William Saliba this summer after the Gunners rejected a bold offer.

Despite already bringing in three new defenders this summer, club president Florentino Perez is reportedly open to more spending before the transfer window closes, with France international Saliba a long-term target.

Real Madrid’s interest in Saliba stretches back over 12 months, despite the Gunners working on a contract extension for him at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027.

The lure of Madrid is strong, but Mikel Arteta has openly stated his confidence over retaining Saliba with Basque coach confirming the 23-year-old has told him he is happy to stay in North London.

Arsenal are likely to demand around €80m to even consider a sale with Real Madrid also open to waiting for a free transfer in 2027.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate is also on Perez’s radar, and he could be available for free next summer, if no resolution is reached on his contract at Anfield.

Arsenal reject Rodrygo – Saliba swap

As per reports from Diario Sport, Real Madrid have reached out to Arsenal, over a possible swap deal for Saliba.

Brazil international Rodrygo Goes faces an uncertain future under Xabi Alonso and Arsenal were linked with him after the FIFA Club World Cup.

The report claims the offer would involve a straight swap, with no fee exchanged, as the two players are valued at similar prices.

However, the offer was immediately rejected by Arsenal, as they look to tie Saliba down to a new contract.

Rodrygo could still move on before the transfer deadline on September 1 with Manchester City reportedly looking to launch a late offer for him.

Pep Guardiola has offloaded Jack Grealish on a season-long loan to Everton and the former Barcelona boss is looking to move Savinho and James McAtee on before the end of the month.