Spain international eyes Premier League loan to save World Cup dream

Spain international Aleix Garcia could opt to swap Bayer Leverkusen for West Ham United in the coming weeks.

The Hammers are plotting a host of transfer moves before the Premier League summer window closes on September 1.

Graham Potter has focused on defence so far this summer, with Jean-Clair Todibo joining permanently from Nice, and El Hadji Malick Diouf landing from Slavia Prague.

However, the former Chelsea boss is now looking to bolster his midfield and attack, following the departure of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham last month.

As per reports from TBR Football, Garcia is open to a season-long loan at the London Stadium, after just one year at the BayArena.

The 28-year-old racked up nine goal contributions in 2024/25, but he was not viewed as a regular starter by Xabi Alonso, and Erik ten Hag’s plans are unconfirmed.

If West Ham wanted to push for an immediate transfer, Leverkusen will demand around £17m, but the current indicators are for a loan with a purchase option in 2026.

Garcia wants World Cup chance at West Ham

A decisive move is needed from the former Girona schemer as he looks to stay in the frame for Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad in 2026 – assuming Luis de la Fuente’s team secure qualification in the months ahead.

De la Fuente handed the Catalan star his senior debut in 2023, but he was removed from the final squad list for UEFA Euro 2024, before a recall for March’s UEFA Nations League double header against the Netherlands.

Garcia came off the bench in quarter final second leg, and scored his spot kick in the shootout win over La Oranje, but he was not involved in June’s finals.

He is on the fringes of De la Fuente’s thinking, and his best chance to force a September recall is to be playing regularly, ahead of La Roja’s games away in Bulgaria and Turkey next month.