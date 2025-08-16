Rival boss claims Club World Cup is an advantage for Real Madrid

Real Madrid kick off their 2025/26 La Liga season at home to Osasuna on August 19 as part of an extended opening weekend.

Xabi Alonso’s faces his first outing as Los Blancos boss in front of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu crowd after taking charge back in May.

The former Spanish international led his side to the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals last month but the pressure of La Liga will now be instant.

The controversial summer tournament in the USA extended Real Madrid’s 2024/25 campaign and led to calls for their new season to be pushed back.

Real Madrid initially wanted their first game, against Osasuna, to be moved back to Gameweek 2, on August 23-24.

However, this request was denied, with official confirmation coming from La Liga president Javier Tebas, who explained the decision-making behind the rejection.

“PSG do not change the date for their first match in Ligue 1 or Chelsea in the Premier League. Real Madrid wanted to have 21 days of preparation, they will have 20. I don’t think they will lose the Osasuna game because of one day less.”

Osasuna boss claims Club World Cup is Real Madrid’s advantage

That point is shared by Osasuna’s new boss Alessio Lisci who took charge in Pamplona a few weeks Alonso’s appointment in Madrid.

“A tournament like the Club World Cup or big friendlies are very important for them. They help them adapt to the new coach and play in high level matches,” as per Marca.

“I think they’re in a better position than us now, because they played demanding matches. They’re a very complete team and will arrive into the opening match well prepared.

Despite their limited preseason time, Real Madrid secured a 4-1 training match win over neighbours Leganes at Valdebebas, before cruising to a 4-0 victory against Austrian side WSG Tirol on August 12.

Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao were all on target for Alonso in Innsbruck.