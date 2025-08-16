“Happiest of my life” – Real Madrid star reflects on €45m transfer

Earlier this week, Franco Mastantuono was finally unveiled as a Real Madrid player, following official confirmation of his arrival from River Plate. The Argentina international was not able to join until he turned 18, which happened on Thursday.

It was on his 18th birthday that Mastantuono was presented to the media as a Real Madrid player. A deal worth €45m had been agreed over two months ago, but as per FIFA rules, he could not join until now – although it has been worth the wait.

Speaking to Real Madrid TV (via MD), Mastantuono reflected on his presentation, which was a dream come true for him.

“It was a very special day for me. I was looking forward to this day and I enjoyed it a lot. I had a very nice reception at the club and I’m very happy. It was a dream birthday and I think it’s going to be the happiest of my life.”

Mastantuono reflects on joining “biggest club in the world”

Mastantuono also made it clear that he is joining what he believes to be the biggest club in world football, which is something that he has dreamed of for a very long time.

“This is a dream I have had since I was a child. I didn’t hesitate for a second when Real Madrid appeared, and it was the best choice I’ve ever made.

“I don’t have to say it. We all know that Real Madrid is the biggest team in the world. To get here and put on this shirt is an incredible dream that I want to enjoy and take advantage of. This trophy room shows what the club is, the winning team that it is. It is the biggest club in the world and to be able to be next to such important awards is a very nice joy.”

In joining Real Madrid, Mastantuono has followed in the footsteps of a number of Argentines – but none more prominent than club legend Alfredo di Stefano. He spoke on the iconic figure during the interview with RMTV.

“Alfredo was an idol for the club and for football. I didn’t have the chance to see him play but from everything I’ve been told it says a lot about his magnitude. It’s very nice to be able to be Argentine and come to play for Real Madrid like he did.”