Presenter claims Real Madrid want to sign Alexander Isak this summer

Given that Real Madrid have decided to register Franco Mastantuono as a Castilla player, it’s now expected that they will try to make one more signing before the summer transfer window closes in September. And although there are reports that they are in the market for a new midfielder, it could be a specialist number nine that arrives instead.

Xabi Alonso has played with two strikers during some matches during the early stages of his Real Madrid managerial career, albeit he only has two natural options in Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick Felipe. Kylian Mbappe is very capable of playing as a 9 despite preferring to be used on the left wing, and the plan is for him to be first-choice there – although that could change with the addition of a blockbuster striker signing.

👀 "I've also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame…" 👋 "He'll be like a virus in the dressing room, just get him out and move on!"@richardajkeys and Andy Gray on Alexander Isak's future.#beINPL #NUFC pic.twitter.com/vy5WP4wCxI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 15, 2025

Former Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, having gone on strike at fellow Premier League side Newcastle United. The 25-year-old, who was linked with Barcelona earlier this year, is now said to have emerged as a target for Real Madrid, according to beIN SPORTS presenter Richard Keys.

Liverpool had a £110m offer rejected earlier in the summer, and Keys has also claimed that a new proposal worth £140m is being readied. If that is the case, Real Madrid would need to match this in order to bring Isak to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should Real Madrid be looking to sign Isak this summer?

There is no question that Isak would be a fantastic signing for Real Madrid, although there are question marks about whether he would be needed in Alonso’s squad. It would be almost impossible for him, Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to play together – unless Los Blancos were to operate in a 4-4-2 system that previous head coach Carlo Ancelotti utilised on many occasions over the last few years.

But even if this were to be the case, at least one big name would miss out, so it may not be worth it for Real Madrid to enter the race – especially considering the asking price that Newcastle have set.