Real Betis set sights on shock move for Arsenal star

Real Betis have had a busy transfer window so far, but they are expected to make further additions to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad before the summer is out – and one possible signing could come from Arsenal.

It’s no secret that Betis want to re-sign Antony from Manchester United, although they have not yet been able to agree deals with the Premier League giants. Meanwhile, they have also set their sights on bringing another player back to the club, that being Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

As well as this, there is a desire for another left-back to be signed. Junior Firpo arrived from Leeds United earlier in the summer, but with Ricardo Rodriguez expected to join Romaine Perraud in leaving the club, there is a need for another option.

Betis have already missed out on Barcelona youngster Jofre Torrents, but they have now turned their attention to the Premier League. Specifically, they are keen on Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko, as reported by CaughtOffside.

Arsenal want to sell Zinchenko before transfer deadline

Zinchenko, who was considered by Atletico Madrid earlier in the summer, is expected to leave Arsenal in the coming weeks, given that he is third in the left-back pecking order in north London. Porto and Fenerbahce have also registered their interest, but Betis would allow the Ukraine international to continue playing in Europe’s top five leagues.

Betis have shown themselves as being a club that can help failing Premier League stars to resurrect this careers. They did it with Antony last season, and Zinchenko could be the next player to make the move.

There is little doubt that Zinchenko would be an excellent addition for Betis, although there are doubts about his defensive ability. Furthermore, they are very unlikely to be able to afford his wages, which would be a very big stumbling block.