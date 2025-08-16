Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he is not best suited to play number nine, despite being comfortable playing across the forward line. The Manchester United forward is facing an uphill task to get himself into the starting XI at Barcelona, with Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal ahead of him.

Arguably Ferran Torres is also ahead of Rashford in the pecking order, certainly to play through the middle. Rashford gave an in-depth interview to The Rest is Football, with Gary Lineker and Micah Richards, in which he gave his perspective on why Manchester United have struggled for so long, and the early days of his adaptation to life at Barcelona. He could make his debut on Saturday night against RCD Mallorca, after Barcelona managed to register him at the last minute.

Rashford prefers to play on the left side

During the interview, Rashford also explained where he was most comfortable in the forward line.

“My favourite position is off the left. But it does change. It depends on who you play with, who you receive the ball from. I used to love the right when I was young, but then when I started drifting inside, it’s different when I control the ball and accelerate with my right and then left. Now I can do that more swiftly controlling with my left then right.”

“For me when I’m at my best, you have freedom to exploit the backline, but it’s easiest for me to do the rotation from the left. I find it more natural to play off the defender’s shoulder on the left. But it depends, there are games I see the right side and think, I wish I was playing there.”

‘Probably why I can’t consistently be a number nine’ – Rashford

There is certainly a school of thinking amongst Barcelona fans that the spot that Rashford has a chance of winning in the starting XI is through the middle, with Robert Lewandowski now 36 years of age, and the other two amongst the favourites for the Ballon d’Or. Yet Rashford feels he lacks the selfishness of a natural number nine.

“This is why I can’t consistently be a number nine probably [passing when others may shoot]. Don’t get me wrong, I love scoring goals. But if I feel like I’m forcing it, and I know I’m missing other pictures of the game. There’s a lot of times where I don’t shoot because the chances of it being blocked, and missing a chance not for me but for the team, is high.”

“But also I’m thinking if I can get it through his legs… I’m also conscious that I need to shoot more often, because you have to be selfish at this level to play number nine. I’m confident that if I’m doing things right, chances and goals will come.”

“When I go back into midfield, the game is easier, because everything is forward. You’re facing it. If you’re always level with the backline, you can’t see everything the defender can. When I was younger it was easier, you had more time in midfield. Nowadays you have to know when you have time to turn, when you can bounce it.”

Rashford featured mainly off the left during preseason, but did start their final preseason game against Como through the middle.