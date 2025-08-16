Chaos in Mallorca as Barcelona start La Liga defence in style

Barcelona came out on top on a wild night back in La Liga action as Hansi Flick’s team sealed a 3-0 win at Mallorca.

La Blaugrana effectively wrapped the game up before half time as chaos reigned in Palma inside the first 45 minutes at the Estadi San Moi.

Lamine Yamal’s delicious cross was headed home by Raphinha after just seven minutes as Barcelona threatened to run riot.

Ferran Torres made the most of Flick’s decision to start him over Marcus Rashford with a controversial second goal on 23 minutes.

The Mallorca players had stopped, thinking a whistle was incoming as Antonio Raillo lay injured inside their penalty box, before Spain star Torres cracked home from 20 yards.

That was to be the beginning of the end for Barcelona, as Manu Morlanes was booked for his protests over the decision to allow Torres’ goal to stand, and then he was quickly shown a second caution for a foul on Lamine Yamal.

Red cards reign as Barcelona win in Mallorca

Mallorca’s cause was hindered further just before the interval, as Vedat Muriqi was shown a straight red card after a VAR review, for catching Eric Garcia with a high boot.

Flick opted to throw Dani Olmo into the fray after the restart and Spain international was twice denied as Barcelona chased a third goal.

The visitors looked to push on in the closing stages, as Raphinha curled just off target, but Mallorca looked to dig in and play for pride.

A third goal did eventually come in the final seconds of added time as Lamine Yamal bent home a superb clincher.

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to newly-promoted Levante on August 23 before a clash away at Rayo Vallecano on August 31.

Barcelona have requested their first three La Liga games of the campaign are to be played away from home ahead of the September international break.

The current plans is to host Valencia at a reduced capacity Camp Nou on September 14.

