Chelsea defender Renato Veiga was heavily linked with a move to Spain this transfer window, and after Atletico Madrid’s interest has faded, it seemed that that prospect had faded. However a fresh suitor has emerged for the versatile young defender.

Atletico reportedly got as far as making an offer in the range of €30-35m for Veiga, but after David Hancko’s move to Saudi Arabia collapsed, they switched their attentions to the Slovakian. Villarreal have now emerged as a new option for Veiga though.

Villarreal send formal bid to Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villarreal have sent a formal bid to Chelsea for Veiga. Thus far, it is short of Chelsea’s demands though, and Romano adds that an agreement between the two is ‘difficult’. An offer has also been made to Veiga himself, and he is described as a dream target.

🚨🟡 EXCL: Villarreal have sent formal bid to Chelsea for Renato Veiga — it falls short of #CFC expectations. Formal contract proposal to Veiga also sent as dream target for centre back position. The Portuguese defender is keen on the move but difficult to agree club to club. pic.twitter.com/f4pmGeoRw2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2025

Villarreal expert Javi Mata has backed up Romano’s information, but does add that the chances of a deal being done are slim. Chelsea’s demands have previously been set at €40m for Veiga’s services.

Açò va de veres (normal si ho diu @FabrizioRomano) i pareix que el tema està fotut. La canya està tirada, però pinta complicat que enganyem als anglesos que volen molta pasta. https://t.co/qtTK1145FW — Javi Mata (@javimatagil) August 15, 2025

Villarreal dealing with injury crisis

The Yellow Submarine will be keen to bring in some form of reinforcements at the back. Having already lost veteran central defender Logan Costa to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Willy Kambwala has also been ruled out for the next four months. Currently Marcelina Garcia Toral has four options that can play in central defence; veteran Juan Foyth, young signings Rafa Marin and Santiago Mourino, and academy defender Pau Navarro.

It seems that unless Chelsea drop their demands, Villarreal will have a tough job convincing them to sell. One factor working in their favour is time: if Chelsea do want to offload Veiga, they have just two weeks to do so before the end of the transfer window. Thus far, no other side has met those demands either.