Diego Simeone rejects ‘fatigue’ rumour ahead of season start

Diego Simeone insists he is ready for the battle once again as Atletico Madrid kick off a crucial 2025/26 season.

Simeone has revamped his squad over the summer, with €181m spent on ten new faces, the most recent being Italy international Giacomo Raspadori.

The challenge for Simeone in the months ahead is to lead his team across multiple competitions and pose a meaningful challenge to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

An early exit from this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup could prove to be a blessing with a greater rest period triggered to allow Simeone and his players to reset.

Simeone ready to go again at Atletico Madrid

Despite the pressure surrounding him over making his new signings click from the off, Simeone is confident the fire burns as strong as ever, ahead of this weekend’s opener at Espanyol.

“I’m very happy. I’m happy where I am. I still have the energy that the position I occupy requires. I know the consequences, good, regular, and bad, of where I am,” as per Marca.

“The team has evolved enormously, and the team needs to evolve accordingly. In recent years, the team has grown more than the club; the club matched the team; then the club grew more, but the team didn’t.

“Now, the team needs to take another step to match the club’s current position.”

Ahead of his return to action, Simeone still holds the record for the most games managed at a single La Liga club, with 739 at the helm in the Spanish capital.

His onto 509 in the all-time La Liga games list, and will move joint ninth with Joaquin Caparros at Espanyol, plus an impressive trophy list to boot.

Two La Liga titles are the crowning symbol of his time in charge, alongside two UEFA Europa League crowns, and the 2013 Copa del Rey.