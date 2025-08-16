Barcelona turn down loan offer for 18-year-old defensive talent

Barcelona have generally been willing to consider business for players not regarded as important first-team members, including for younger talents that are cutting their teeth on the fringes of the first team. Yet that is not the case for youngster Jofre Torrents.

Right-back Hector Fort being the prime example, with Barcelona looking to loan or sell him before the end of the transfer window. Manager Hansi Flick, after a season with him, has decided that he will not get sufficient opportunities. That is true for Alex Valle, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor, who have left for a total of €23m this summer.

Real Betis make loan offer for Torrents

However Barcelona appear to be keen to keep Torrents close. Earlier this year the 18-year-old was tipped to make inroads into the first team, and he featured frequently during their preseason tour in Asia. During the trip, Torrents was ambitious about receiving opportunities in the first team this season too.

According to Sport, a number of clubs have been lining up to take Torrents on loan or on a permanent deal. That includes Real Betis, who called Deco with an offer to take Torrents on loan. The two clubs have good relations, but Deco turned down the proposal. Despite having Gerard Martin and Alejandro Balde ahead of him, both he and manager Hansi Flick are convinced he will get his chance sooner or later.

Official: Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Jules Koundé to extend his contract with the Club until 30 June 2030. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 15, 2025

Betis in need of full-back reinforcements

Betis have brought in Junior Firpo on a free this summer, but after the exits of Romain Perraud and Youssouf Sabaly, and the potential departure of Ricardo Rodriguez, could do with reinforcements. Particularly at left-back, where Firpo is their only option as things stand.

On the other side, Hector Bellerin has been injury-prone of late, and Aitor Ruibal is not a typical defensive option. Academy talent Angel Ortiz is tipped to challenge for minutes though, after making his first appearances last season.