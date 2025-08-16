Official: Barcelona register Joan Garcia in time for La Liga opener

Barcelona have had a lot of uncertainty leading up to their opening La Liga fixture against Mallorca on Saturday, with it having not been known whether Hansi Flick will be able to count on summer signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford for the trip to Son Moix.

Despite having freed up a significant portion of salary space with the numerous departures that have happened this summer, it has not been enough. But with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen having now been officially de-registered due to a long-term injury, it has opened the door for Barcelona to at least register Garcia – who will be their starting goalkeeper for the 2025-26 season.

Official: Joan García has been registered for La Liga. pic.twitter.com/PYw2bbT6xK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 16, 2025

And despite numerous doubts over the last 24/48 hours, Barcelona have managed to get it done. La Liga’s website is now showing that Garcia has been registered, meaning that the 24-year-old is in line to start against Mallorca on Saturday evening.

However, Rashford has still to be registered, with less than 12 hours to go until kick-off at Son Moix – this is despite Barcelona president Joan Laporta having taken for granted that the Manchester United loanee will be able to play against Mallorca, should he be counted on by Flick.

Barcelona need to have Rashford available to face Mallorca

Given that Robert Lewandowski is out for the next couple of weeks due to injury, Barcelona only have Ferran Torres and Rashford as possible striker options. The former will almost certainly start against Mallorca, but having the England international available off the bench could make a massive difference against a side that will make things difficult for the reigning La Liga champions.

The race is on for Rashford to be registered, but at the very least, Barcelona have managed to get Garcia over the line – and they will be very pleased about that.