In less than 12 hours’ time, Barcelona will have kicked off the first match of their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Mallorca. And despite it being so close to the start of the new season, summer signing Marcus Rashford has yet to be registered.

Barcelona have been scrambling to register Joan Garcia and Rashford in time for the trip to Son Moix, and in the case of the former, they have managed to get it done. However, the Manchester United loanee is still awaiting news on whether he can make his La Liga debut against Mallorca, although Hansi Flick appears confident that confirmation will come in time.

Flick has confirmed his matchday squad for the Mallorca fixture, and Rashford has been included. He, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres are the only forwards listed, with Robert Lewandowski ruled out due to injury.

Barcelona have already submitted their request for Rashford to be registered, and with more funds having been raised on Friday with the selling of the 50% sell-on clause they had for ex-player Francisco Trincao, it is hoped that they will have raised the money needed to get it done in time.

Flick includes four more possible debutants in squad

As well as Garcia and Rashford, Flick has included four La Masia graduates in his squad to face Mallorca. Left-back Jofre Torrents is selected, as are midfielders Guillermo Fernandez and Dro, with the final addition being winger Toni Fernandez.

It will be very interesting to see whether approval comes for Rashford to be selected against Mallorca. Given that Lewandowski has missed out, it is essential for the England international to be available as an option for Flick, given the lack of depth in attacking positions. For now, the wait is on for those associated with the reigning La Liga champions.

UPDATE: Rashford has now been registered, with La Liga confirming that Barcelona’s efforts have been successful. He will now be able to face Mallorca on Saturday.