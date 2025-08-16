Joan Laporta pays tribute to Deco as Barcelona solve registration problem

Barcelona have had a very busy 24 hours, but ultimately, they have succeeded in their goal to register Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford. Both players are now on La Liga’s books, and they will be able to face Mallorca on Saturday evening.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta made it clear on Friday that the club would be able to get the registrations of Garcia and Rashford over the line, and that has now happened. And upon reacting to the good news, he paid tribute to sporting director Deco, as per MD.

“I already said it last night, that Deco was working very well on this issue and that we were convinced that we could count on both players today. We have to congratulate Deco with this situation, which has not been easy.

“We were counting on reducing the squad and we have found solutions to be able to register the two signings. Then we continue working because there are still other players missing and we are confident of being able to register them.”

Laporta criticises current La Liga financial rules

Laporta also joined in with the growing criticism of La Liga’s financial rules, with a number of clubs having struggled to register new signings ahead of this weekend’s opening matchday.

“All the clubs are the same. It is very complicated and we have to find solutions to make it more practical. We are happy because we have understood La Liga well and we have followed the processes well, which are lived with a certain expectation. It is true that the rules have to be complied with, but they are very complicated.”

The hard work is not yet done for Barcelona. Although they have managed to get Garcia and Rashford registered, they still have to sort out the situations of Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji – all three players are not able to face Mallorca because they have not been registered themselves.