Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his matchday squad for Saturday’s La Liga opener against Mallorca, and there are several players missing. Summer signings Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford will make the trip to Son Moix, but they will not be joined by a number of their teammates.

A number of Barca Atletic-registered players in Jofre Torrents, Guillermo Fernandez, Dro and Toni Fernandez have been named in Flick’s squad, but there is no place for Wojciech Szczesny, Gerard Martin and Roony Bardghji. The trio, who have all signed contracts in the last six months, have not yet been registered with La Liga, meaning that they are ineligible to feature against Mallorca.

And they are not the only first team players to be left out, with Hector Fort also missing from Barcelona’s squad that will travel to Son Moix.

Decision has already been made for Fort to leave

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Fort would be leaving Barcelona this summer, as reiterated by Fabrizio Romano. The young defender expected to decide his next move before the MD2 clash against Levante next weekend. Aston Villa are in the race to sign him, although it is more likely that he joins a La Liga club on loan.

Mallorca are very keen on adding Fort to Jagoba Arrasate’s squad for the 2025-26 campaign, given that Pablo Maffeo is expected to depart before the summer transfer window closes. In turn, this would mean that the Barcelona youngster would see plenty of minutes in La Liga, which will help his development.

It will be interesting to see where Fort ends up. It makes sense for him to leave Barcelona in search for regular minutes, which he will not get in Flick’s squad due to the presence of Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia at right-back. Mallorca would be a good move, but other clubs are also circling.