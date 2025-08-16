South American has become a happy hunting ground for Barcelona in recent years, as they continue efforts to sign talented younger players. And they have now set their sights on a new star – albeit, they are not the only ones in Spain to have done so.

The likes of Ronald Araujo and Vitor Roque have been brought from South America to Barcelona in recent years, and although the club have had mixed success, they continue to focus efforts across the continent in the hope of signing another Neymar Junior.

And that could be Corinthians’ 20-year-old midfielder Breno Bidon, as he has emerged as one of the most closely watched young talents in South America. A source has indicated to Football España that scouts from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Real Betis were present at the Fortaleza and Juventude matches to observe the Brazilian prospect first-hand. But interest in Bidon extends beyond Spain – several Premier League and Serie A clubs are also tracking his development and are said to be impressed by his technical ability and game intelligence.

Bidon could be a standout addition to La Masia

Bidon’s composure on the ball, passing range and ability to dictate tempo in midfield have positioned him as a potential “modern regista” for European football. His balance between defensive duties and attacking transitions fits the profile of the dynamic central midfielder sought by top clubs – and in Barcelona’s case, he would be a good fit for Hansi Flick’s tactical approach.

While no formal offers have been made yet, the scouting process is intensifying. Corinthians are monitoring Bidon’s progress closely and are expected to take a strategic approach to any potential transfer. Sources suggest that the club is in no rush to sell, preferring to let the player mature further before making a decision.

A regular for Brazil’s U20 national team, Bidon’s move to Europe seems increasingly inevitable – simply, it’s now a matter of when, not if, he leaves Corinthians. And Barcelona, who have been keeping tabs on him for a while, could be where he ends up.