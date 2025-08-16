Barcelona accept cut-price deal to ease registration issues

Barcelona have announced a deal with Sporting CP for the remaining rights of winger Francisco Trincao, who moved to back to his native country in 2022, initially on loan, before heading to Lisbon on a permanent deal. The Blaugraan did own 50% of his rights until this point.

The initial loan move consisted of a €3m fee, with an option to sign him permanently and 50% of his rights for a further €10m. Trincao has a deal with Sporting CP until 2027, but after returning to the Portugal side, and following a good season, there was some hope at Barcelona that they might profit from a major sale to the Premier League this summer.

Barcelona agree €11m deal for remaining Trincao rights

On Friday night, amid uncertainty over their ability to register players, Barcelona confirmed a deal with Sporting for the remainder of his rights, which Sporting CP announced as worth €11m (via MD). It is their second most lucrative deal of the summer, after selling Pau Victor for €12m (plus €3m in variables) to another Portuguese side in Braga.

Did Barcelona get a good deal?

Although Sporting were intending to hold onto Trincao this summer, meaning Barcelona would not have received anything for him immediately, thus not aiding their battle to register players this summer. However as recently as May, Trincao was being linked with a move to the Premier League for a price tag in the range of €40-50m.

Official: Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Jules Koundé to extend his contract with the Club until 30 June 2030. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 15, 2025

Beyond that, it means Barcelona sold Trincao at a total loss of €10m to Sporting, having spent €31m on him from Braga. His Transfermarkt value is currently at €35m, which would imply Sporting received a 27% discount. That said, that valuation does not take into account negotiation positions, nor in this case the urgency facing Barcelona.