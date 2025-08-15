Real Madrid are trying to get back up to speed in double-quick time as they prepare for their La Liga opener against Osasuna on Tuesday. Los Blancos have had just one preseason friendly, and will only have been in preseason for 19 days when they take to the pitch against Los Rojillo.

To add to Xabi Alonso’s problems, he is fast running out of options in midfield. Jude Bellingham has been ruled out long-term, while Eduardo Camavinga will not be available for their opener, and Diario AS explain that Fede Valverde is battling fitness issues too.

It leaves Alonso with only Dani Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono as fit options in midfield. Alonso has also been experimenting with David Alaba as a screen in front of the defence too.

Thiago Pitarch impressing in preseason

The Madrid-based daily go on to say that it could open the door to Thiago Pitarch. The 18-year-old midfielder has been part of their preseason, and against WSG Tirol on Tuesday, Pitarch replaced Kylian Mbappe for the final seven minutes. Playing on the left side of a central midfield three, it is said that Pitarch could have a role this season.

He did well in his small showing, pressing well without the ball, and linking play well in possession. Speaking to the club media, he described himself as a midfielder with ‘fight’, who racks up the miles with ‘technical quality’. This comes off the back of a behind closed doors friendly against Leganes in which Pitarch got on the scoresheet.

Pitarch could be in the squad for Osasuna clash

On top of their midfield injuries, Endrick Felipe and Ferland Mendy are injured, while Antonio Rudiger is suspended against Osasuna. All of which paves the way for Pitarch to feature in the squad on Tuesday – Alonso will no doubt want a natural option in midfield at least on the bench to be able to call on.