Few could have imagined that Santi Cazorla would ever play for boyhood club Real Oviedo when he departed Villarreal at the age of 35 to join Al-Sadd in Qatar. Two years ago he did make it back to Asturias, and on Friday night, Cazorla fulfilled his boyhood dream of wearing an Oviedo shirt in the first division.

As a teenager, Cazorla was told by Oviedo that they could not keep him on as a teenager, forcing him to leave the club he grew up supporting. He would end up joining Villarreal, and come through the system to become a key player for the Yellow Submarine as they finished third in La Liga.

As Cazorla went onto Champions League heights at Malaga and then Arsenal, Oviedo battled against administration, being forced to crowdfund in order to stay afloat, something Cazorla was a part of. When Cazorla returned in 2023, he took the minimum salary possible, and had it written into his deal that 10% of proceeds from his shirt sales would go to the Oviedo academy.

Villarreal pay homage to Cazorla

After leaving Arsenal and his injury issues behind him, Cazorla returned to La Ceramica, the place he has spent more time than anywhere else, and played more games for. Cazorla was seen out on the pitch before Villarreal clashed with Oviedo speaking with former manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, and before the kick-off, former teammate Marcos Senna presented him with a tribute shirt with the number 343 – the number of games he played for the club.

A boy called Santi Cazorla fulfils his dream of making his La Liga debut with Real Oviedo. Except he's 40 years old and a club legend.pic.twitter.com/yy221sTW3V — Football España (@footballespana_) August 15, 2025

Cazorla makes Real Oviedo debut in La Liga

As the game faded from Oviedo’s sight, Cazorla found his own vision cloudy. The 40-year-old looked to be welling up on the touchline as he readied himself to come on with six minutes to go. Entering the pitch to applause from the entire ground, Cazorla finally fulfilled his boyhood dream of playing for Oviedo in La Liga, having helped drag them back up through the play-offs after 24 years absence.