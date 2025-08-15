Real Madrid suffer two setbacks in hopes of offloading €100m star

While keeping a player like Rodrygo Goes is never going to be too much of an imposition for any side, there is little doubt that a move is in the mutual interest of both Real Madrid and the player. With Xabi Alonso set to give Rodrygo a residual role, Los Blancos could do with selling a major asset, and the Brazil international is in need for further protagonism.

Being a player of enormous quality though, there is interest in Rodrygo though. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked to Rodrygo, although the prospect of all three moving for him depends on other operations. Liverpool are prioritising a move for Alexander Isak, while Arsenal are need of offloading other players first.

Manchester City reject Tottenham Hotspur offer for Savinho

For City, their conditions are the exits of Jack Grealish, James McAtee and Savio Moreira. The first two have been consummated, but Savinho is the final domino that must fall. Tottenham Hotspur appear to be the most interested in the Brazilian, but as per ESPN, Spurs have had a €70m offer for him rejected.

Rodrygo alternatives offered to City

Meanwhile the same outlet go on to say that Rodrygo is not the alternative on the table for City. The Premier League giants have been offered the chance to sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, who has an asking price of €70m, but this price is thought to be negotiable.

Meanwhile AS Monaco playmaker Maghnes Akliouche is supposedly liked by Pep Guardiola too. The French side would request a fee of €50-60m for the France under-21 international.

City have Rodrygo bid in mind

Even so, it does seem as if City will target Rodrygo first and foremost. The 2024 European champions already have a bid in mind which would not be so far from Real Madrid’s asking price. Nevertheless, Akliouche and Simons are certanly more cost-effective options, and more versatile too.