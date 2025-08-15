Girona's Dutch defender Daley Blind (R) fights for the ball with Rayo defender Andrei Ratiu during the LaLiga first matchday match between Girona CF and Rayo Vallecano, at the Montilivi Municipal Stadium of Girona, Spain, 15 August 2025. EFE/Siu Wu (

Girona 1-3 Rayo Vallecano

After a moment of silence for Cristhian Stuani’s departed father, with the Uruguayan absent as a result, the La Liga season roared into life on Friday night at Montilivi, in a match heavy with the summer heat. Either that or the occasion got to Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

The game began with Girona enjoying some nice spells of possession, but Gazzaniga was too comfortable one the ball, and scuffed a pass out wide. The loose ball in the box was hunted down by Jorge de Frutos, and his sliding effort finished with a ball and a red-faced Argentine in the back of the net. It was de Frutos again that wreaked havoc in the Girona defence moments later, as he latched onto a ball over the top. Shrugging off Ladislav Krejci, de Frutos got into the box and unselfishly found Alvaro Garcia for a tap-in.

That was regrettable defending, but at least de Frutos was made to work for it. Girona manager Michel will be even less forgiving of Gazzaniga’s red card though, after a failed take-on against de Frutos led to him bringing down the Rayo forward and giving away a penalty. Isi Palazon stepped up, but it was de Frutos’ aggression and hunger that was paying dividends.

Only a big save from replacement ‘keeper Vladyslav Krapyvstov in a one-on-one with Pathe Ciss, and a foul from de Frutos on the Ukrainian kept it at four – the only saving grace for a team whistled off at half-time.

Girona find pride in second period

There was very much an air of ‘job done’ in Rayo’s second half, with debutant Luiz Felipe taken off due to a yellow card. They dominated the ball, as Girona battled for pride and to relieve themselves of the Montilivi ire. Which was settled significantly by Viktor Tysgankov’s brilliant run down the right, burning Rayo’s central defender to get into the box, and pulling it back behind the covering defence for Joel Roca to rifle home.

Roca battled hard and was brave on the ball, as was the case for Thomas Lemar when he came on for his debut. Later Vitor Reis and Hugo Rincon would do the same. Despite a ten-minute period where Girona looked like making a game of it, Rayo saw out the game on the beak, and somehow failing to add to their total.

Michel will feel that he is closer to the side that finished last season than started it, but the temptation will be to completely ignore the first half after such glaring errors. Meanwhile Rayo go into next week’s Conference League qualifier with Neman Grodno high on confidence. Their performance off the ball will be the most pleasing aspect for Inigo Perez, although Jorge de Frutos’ continued success as a striker is also extremely promising.