Barcelona manager Hansi Flick – ‘I’m not too happy about the registrations’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that he is not particularly amused with the club’s handling of player registrations. As the La Liga champions approach their first game of the season, the Blaugrana have six players that have not yet been registered.

Last season Flick was also without Dani Olmo for the opening two games of the season, as Barcelona struggled to register their new star signing. This year the situation has repeated itself, with Joan Garcia yet to be registered, and Barcelona likely relying on the injury rule to make it happen.

Hansi Flick unhappy with Barcelona registrations

It was near the top of the agenda for the media as Flick explained that he was not entirely content with the situation.

“For me, it’s a situation that doesn’t make me too happy. I trust the club; we have to wait until tomorrow. Last season was like that too. We’re focusing on what’s in our hands. That’s all I have to say about it,” he said when pressed a second time on player registrations.

He was later asked whether he had always had such reserves of patience, or whether it was something he developed at Barcelona.

“(Laughs)…. I thinks it’s good to improve throughout your whole life, so I want to get better at these things.”

Flick dodges USA game question

Meanwhile one of the hot topics in the Spanish media this week has been the ‘USA game’, with the RFEF approving a proposal to host Villarreal’s home clash with Barcelona in Miami. It has been met with widespread criticism. Flick was asked whether he felt Barcelona would gain a competitive advantage from it, as Villarreal would lose their home game.

Flick: "Joan García is a fantastic goalkeeper." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 15, 2025

“I don’t know what to say, I haven’t thought about it yet. We don’t even know if it will happen, I don’t dedicate time to it. I’m just focused on the next game.”

Barcelona training is a positive sign for Flick

Meanwhile Flick was optimistic about the season to come, noting that the aim was to continue improving, rather than win specific titles.

“We’ll see what happens in the second season. What I can say is that we’re working very hard. The quality in training is what we were looking for; we want to continue at the same level. Three titles isn’t the end, it’s the beginning. We want to improve. It’s about maintaining a winning mentality, and we’re on the right track.”

Barcelona travel to face RCD Mallorca in their first game of the season at Son Moix, with kick off scheduled for 19:30 CEST.