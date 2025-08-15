Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been positive about Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s situation at the club, and also revealed one player he was not happy with during their preseason tour of Asia. Ter Stegen is expected to be out for several months, but when he returned is likely to be at the bottom of the pecking order in terms of goalkeepers.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga opener against RCD Mallorca, Flick admitted he was not happy with Inigo Martinez’s departure, nor with Barcelona’s registration situation, with little over 24 hours to go before they kick off. Flick also confirmed that the call to bring in Joan Garcia and make him the number one was decision he made with the club.

“For me, it’s a mutual decision. It’s about the future of the club. Joan is a fantastic goalkeeper, as is Tek; he has experience. I’m happy with both of our goalkeepers.”

‘The important thing is that he recovers’ – Flick on ter Stegen

When asked about ter Stegen and his particular turmoil, Flick called for dialogue and peace. His stand-off over sending his medical report to La Liga was reportedly solved by a meeting between the German goalkeeper and the President Joan Laporta.

“The most important thing is that we talk together, that we are together and that he can return to playing at the very high level he has. He has to recover and return, that’s the most important thing. He’s demonstrated for many years that he can be at this high level. And he has to get back to that. We’re on his side to help the team.”

‘Lamine Yamal’s work off the ball is important’ – Flick

All eyes will be on Lamine Yamal this season, the new inhabitant of Barcelona’s number 10 shirt. Flick was keen to place emphasis on Lamine Yamal’s defending as much as his prowess with the ball at his feet.

“In the end, the most important thing is that we win as a team. He’s an important part of the team. I’m very happy with what I see; he’s training well, not just with the ball, but also with pressing. You saw that against Como, when he won the ball back. He’s very good, the way he trains, and he has a lot of room for improvement. It’s going to be a great season. Goals aren’t the most important thing; the most important thing is that we win.”

‘I wasn’t happy with Dani Olmo in preseason’

Meanwhile competition for places in the final third has only increased with the arrival of Marcus Rashford. In particular, behind their forward, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, Gavi and Raphinha can all play there.

“Last season he was spectacular. We have quality in many positions. Olmo can also play there. Every player has a mission on the team. The most important thing is that I have to manage it. I wasn’t entirely happy with the start of preseason from Olmo, but these last two weeks have been very good in training, and you could see it against Como.”