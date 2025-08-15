Barcelona announce five-year contract renewal for defensive star

Barcelona have announced a new five-year contract for defender Jules Kounde, who has accepted their offer to stay at the club until 2030. The Blaugrana have locked in the Frenchman, who has been their starting right-back for the past couple of seasons.

Kounde had confirmed that he had reached an agreement with the club several weeks ago, but the announcement was delayed after Marcus Rashford’s signing occupied the agenda. His previous deal was due to expire in 2027, and he was beginning to attract interest from the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City most recently were all linked with a big-money move for Kounde, but MD say that he expressed no interest in leaving Barcelona.

Kounde content at Barcelona

Speaking to the media after announcing the deal himself, Kounde had explained that negotiations with the Blaugrana were swift.

“The club and I had the same idea of staying. I’m very happy, I feel comfortable with the team, with the ambition, and I’m very grateful to be at an institution where we fight for every title every year. I had no intention of leaving.”

Right-back role likely to continue for French international

Kounde is likely to be competing for the right-back spot this season alongside Eric Garcia, who impressed during the Frenchman’s convalescence late on last year.

“I’m only 26, and it’s true that I’ve been playing full-back,” he remarked in the same media appearance. “I hope to take a step forward this year. I’m always available to the coach; he knows I can play in both positions. I’ll always feel more like a centre-back, because I was trained as one, but I’m happy.”

With Inigo Martinez in Saudi Arabia though, it does open up a spot at centre-back beside Pau Cubarsi. Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen are favourites for the role, but there is a slim chance that Kounde could move inside with Garcia at right-back.