Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has admitted that he is not happy to have lost defender Inigo Martinez, after the Basque veteran left for Saudi Arabia. Flick confirmed that Martinez told him about his intentions on the flight back from their preseason tour from Asia.

Martinez terminated his contract with Barcelona last week in order to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a two-year contract. The 34-year-old admitted that it was a too good of an offer to turn down financially, but it does not distract from the fact the Blaugrana will be without a key player from last season.

Flick unhappy over Martinez exit

While Flick showed understanding for Martinez himself, he was clear to emphasize just how important he was to their success last season.

“When we returned from South Korea, it was at the end of the flight and I was very surprised when he told me. But I understand him. Honestly, I’m not happy that he left. He’s a fantastic player, has a great personality, and he never asks how long is the way, he just goes down that path.”

“He was very important for the rest of the players. When we start last season, Inigo was also thinking about what he should do. But he followed us, he followed our philosophy and was one of the leaders. I really appreciate a lot that I was his coaching the last season. He was outstanding not only as a player but as a person. Of course he deserves this, and I wish him all the best.”

Flick rules out signing replacement for Martinez

It had been suggested that Director of Football Deco was browsing the market for a potential young addition to their squad to cover his absence. Yet Flick said that there would be no arrivals in place with Martinez, and backed Gerard Martin to provide cover there.

“Honestly, no. We can also use Gerard Martín in this position; I value him highly. He played fantastically last year and has improved a lot. He also plays well further back. I like players who can be versatile.”

Martin, 23, was seen operating in central defence on occasion during Barcelona’s preseason. However it would be a major step up if he were asked to perform there in big games, given he was targeted by opposition in his natural position next season.