Barcelona have rarely lacked ambition in the transfer market, even if in recent years it has been a struggle for them to back it up on the balance sheet. However their next major transfer target speaks to a desire to put themselves firmly back in contention for the Champions League.

The Blaugrana are reportedly lining up a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Desire Doue next summer. Indykaila report that in the coming months, Barcelona will begin work on targeting the France international for a blockbuster transfer.

Exclusive 💣 Barcelona is gearing up for new chapter, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store! They ready to start buying elite players to compete against the best in Europe. They’re ready to build a team around the incredible talent of Lamine Yamal. The news is… pic.twitter.com/83GSEukZP9 — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 15, 2025

Barcelona hoping to kick off Lamine Yamal era

Their intention is to seek out domination in Europe by pairing Lamine Yamal and Doue on opposite wings. Lamine Yamal will be the centrepiece of the team they hope to build over the coming years, and Doue would be a statement signing to announce themselves back in the fold for the world’s top players in the transfer market.

Where are Barcelona’s finances currently?

Barcelona are hoping to hit a profit again this season for the first time since the global pandemic, after recording €91m losses last year. The board argue that they made an ‘operating profit’, and that it was only the losses incurred from their Barca Vision valuation that sent them into the red. In addition, Barcelona are set to lose the hefty salary of Robert Lewandowski, and if they can get their €100m VIP seats lease approved, then they should be back in the black.

The Catalan giants will likely receive a boost from their return to Camp Nou this season too. However to produce the kind of money that it may take to sign Doue is some going – provided PSG are willing to sell. Should Barcelona get themselves back within their salary limit this year, and then secure some major sales, it is not out of the question, but Barcelona have a habit of seeing their financial plans go sideways in recent years.

Rashford's registration is unlikely to be done before tomorrow's game. @Alfremartinezz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 15, 2025

Would a move for Desire Doue make sense?

Certainly in terms of star power and talent, the 20-year-old makes sense. Doue recently declared himself better than Lamine Yamal, and does not lack confidence. The fact that he is not an automatic starter week in, week out, just yet could also work in Barcelona’s favour in terms of a pursuit.

There are also obstacles though. PSG’s relations with Barcelona have not been good for some time, and the European champions have little motivation to do deals they do not need to. Doue also operates in a very similar manner and area as Lamine Yamal, even if he can play on the left too. Albeit under different management, this has not been an issue in the past for Barcelona, with Antoine Griezmann struggling to adapt out of position.