Atletico Madrid defender turns down €20m Premier League offer

Image via Chema Diaz / Diario AS

Atletico Madrid were very much taking a backseat in the transfer market, after another summer of big spending – unless there were any departures from their squad. Certainly one of their defenders is attracting interest from elsewhere.

Right-back Nahuel Molina has flattered to deceive for much of his Atletico career, and with Marcos Llorente and Marc Pubill as options at right-back, Los Colchoneros are open to an exit for the right offer. On Thursday it emerged that Juventus had opened talks with Atletico over a deal for Molina.

Molina rejects move to Bournemouth

Molina is content to stay if an offer does not seduce him though, and Marca say that he did have the chance to move to Bournemouth. Atletico were open to a deal after a formal €20m offer, but Molina was not keen on a move to join Andoni Iraola in England. They say that the idea is for Molina to continue at the Metropolitano for the time being.

Molina was tipped to remain at Atletico.
Image via Harry How/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid alternatives if Molina leaves

Los Rojiblancos have put in place some plans in case Molina does leave though, and it is mentioned by Marca that they may look to strengthen elsewhere. Despite the arrival of Giacomo Raspadori, Atletico remain keen on signing another attacking player who can beat their man.

Options being considered by Atletico Madrid

Hence the fact that Atletico enquired about Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez. He is one of several options on their shortlist, which includes Takefusa Kubo, Kang-In Lee, Matias Fernandez-Pardo or even Valencia winger Diego Lopez, who has just renewed his deal. It is noted that deals for Kubo and Kang-In are likely out of reach due to the finances involved.

Any player that did come in would likely operate off the right, and provide competition for Giuliano Simeone. Last season Molina or Llorente sometimes played further forward, but none of that duo, Pablo Barrios, Rodrigo de Paul or Rodrigo Riquelme, who all spent time there last season, were natural solutions.

