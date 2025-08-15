Aston Villa enquire about late move for Barcelona defender

Barcelona have more or less settled on their squad for the 2025-26 season by the looks of things, and there are several players that are likely to exit before the end of the transfer window. Oriol Romeu, Inaki Pena and Hector Fort are all expected to leave before the month is out.

The latter has attracted interest from the Premier League. According to Marca, Aston Villa have enquired about a deal for Fort, who burst onto the scene two seasons ago under Xavi Hernandez. Hansi Flick has not shown the same faith in Fort since he took over, and last season Fort was seen reacting angrily to his lack of opportunities.

RCD Mallorca move not on the cards for Fort

The 19-year-old full-back has been most closely linked with RCD Mallorca since it became clear that he would be leaving this summer. Yet the same outlet explain that there are no talks ongoing between Fort and Mallorca at the very least. On a club level, Barcelona are open to a loan deal or a permanent exit with a buyback option, but it is thought that the former would be preferable. They still retain faith in Fort’s talent, and are keen to keep control of his future. AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with interest.

What kind of player is Hector Fort?

Fort is seen as a technically gifted full-back, who is capable of playing on either flank, and gets forward well. With decent pace, a good cross and a good understanding of timing, Fort often causes issues for defences when coming forward. Despite some initially promising defensive showings, more recently Fort has struggled more with powerful opponents, lacking the physique to impose himself, and sometimes being caught out.

Last season he was slated to be Jules Kounde’s back up at right-back, but Eric Garcia ended up playing there more often. Fort made