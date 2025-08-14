La Liga has has been in the headlines for much of the week following the approval from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to host a game in the United States this season. The proposal would see Villarreal’s last home game of 2025 against Barcelona played in Miami.

It’s been met with plenty of pushback. Villarreal President Fernando Roig described it as a milestone, and the likes of Girona, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid appear to be in favour of the intiative based on previous proposals. Yet Real Madrid have come out against the idea, as has Athletic Club’s Unai Simon, and Los Blancos will lobby UEFA and FIFA against the idea.

Getafe President joins detractors – ‘I thought it was a joke’

Getafe President Angel Torres is the latest to voice his discontent at the idea, telling Marca that he had not been consulted by La Liga.

“Two or three days ago I thought it was a joke, because I haven’t been consulted at any rate, and these are sensitive issues. If we say we’re the best league, I don’t have to go play anywhere; those who want to learn will have to come here.”

‘We’re the laughing stock of Europe

More frustrating for Torres was the salary limits imposed in La Liga though, with the Getafe chief feeling that the measures were too extreme. Clubs are permitted to spend 70% of their income from last season on salaries and transfer fees for players and staff, although there are significant caveats to these rules.

After Getafe agreed a deal to sell star defender Omar Alderete to Sunderland, Torres felt that the rules were too strict.

“I sold one of the best centre-backs in the league for three bucks so I could have 16 or 17 players registered. There are two leagues here: one for the top five and another for the rest of us, where we just rely on our youth academy.”

Which in his view, is impacting on La liga’s global image. Torres also believes that the communication between La Liga and the clubs could be improved.

“We say we’re the best league in the world, and then we can’t register our players; we’re the laughing stock of Europe. We should be more discreet. La Liga, the press, and everyone else don’t have any say; we’re just here to provide money when it’s needed.”