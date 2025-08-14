Barcelona remain confident over their target date to return to the Spotify Camp Nou despite a host of issues.

The club are still hopeful of being able to play their first home match of the season, against Valencia on MD4, at their home stadium, but hope has faded in recent weeks.

That is scheduled for September 14, after the international break, with the first three games of the 2025/26 campaign played on the road at Mallorca, Levante and Rayo Vallecano.

Initially, Barcelona wanted to be back in their iconic home in November 2024, but that deadline was completely unrealistic.

Further targets of February and May 2025 were set, but subsequently missed, with more caution shown in the pledge to be back by September.

Barcelona’s plan is to accommodate 60,000 supporters, which would offer a significant boost to their matchday revenue – which would significantly help their financial woes. However, that objective is not possible, and they have now re-adjudged to half of that amount.

Barcelona are confident of being given the relevant green light and licences from Barcelona City Council and the club intends to play all of their home matches this season at the Camp Nou.

UEFA set Camp Nou Champions League deadline

The club are prepared to notify local authorities, La Liga and UEFA of their intentions but the latter has set an updated deadline for a response.

As per Marca, UEFA have told Barcelona they will need a confirmed answer over the Camp Nou’s readiness to host Champions League games by August 28 at the latest.

With the league phase of the competition due to start in mid-September, UEFA need to know what will be Barcelona’s designated home ground for the competition.

UEFA regulations stipulate teams must play all their four first round matches in the same stadium with very specific rules on expectations.

The plan now focuses a staggered return, starting at 30,000, with 45,000 for the Champions League – before building onto 60,000 before the end of 2025.