Real Madrid ‘gearing up’ for move for before end of transfer window

Although things have gone quiet in recent weeks in the Spanish capital, Real Madrid might have one final blockbuster transfer in them this summer. Los Blancos have been tipped to move for a midfielder, but also another central defender.

Throughout the summer, Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. The French defender is out of contract next summer, and supposedly keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, so far turning down all of Liverpool’s renewal offers.

Liverpool to make final contract offer imminently

Liverpool are currently in negotiations for Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi, which some are seeing as a move for a replacement. Marca say that Liverpool will make one final contract offer to Konate shortly, and if he does not accept it, then they will put him up for sale. They are desperate to avoid losing him on the cheap as happened with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

On Thursday, Los Blancos will present their fourth signing of the summer in Franco Mastantuono. The Argentine teenager will initially be registered with Real Madrid Castilla though, leaving an extra space in their 25-man squad in case of another arrival.

Real Madrid ‘gearing up’ for Konate move

Meanwhile Real Madrid are ‘gearing up’ for a move for Konate once Liverpool complete the signing of Guehi. They are said to be €6m short of Palace’s asking price, but the issue is expected to be resolved.

📍 Just in: Marc Guéhi add-ons not agreed & Real Madrid to chase Konaté⬇️ We have to release the news EARLY but it looks like the fee for Marc Guéhi isn’t quite settled yet according to different source who reached out to us. We understand the fee was agreed yesterday but… pic.twitter.com/8AslWp8HbT — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 13, 2025

How much would Konate cost Real Madrid?

Previous reports have suggested that Liverpool would demand a €50m transfer fee in exchange for Konate, despite his contract situation. Los Blancos will likely try to bring that fee down, with their intention not to spend more than €20-25m. A final fee could depend on competition, while time in the window is ticking away for Liverpool to secure a sale.